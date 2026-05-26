Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates further against US Dollar

Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates further against US Dollar

May 26, 2026   11:43 am

The Sri Lankan rupee further appreciated against the US dollar today (26), with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) recording a buying rate of Rs. 318.32 and a selling rate of Rs. 328.69, according to the CBSL.

In recent days, the rupee had been on a depreciating trend against the US dollar.

Accordingly, last Friday, the CBSL reported a buying rate of Rs. 342.63 and a selling rate of Rs. 354.03 for the US dollar.

However, over the past couple of days, the Sri Lankan rupee, which had been rapidly depreciating against the US dollar, has shown slight appreciation.

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