Sri Lanka expected to record highest ever migrant remittances by end of 2026: SLBFE

Sri Lanka expected to record highest ever migrant remittances by end of 2026: SLBFE

May 26, 2026   02:03 pm

The Chairman of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE), Koshala Wickramasinghe, stated that Sri Lanka is expected to record the highest volume of migrant worker remittances in its history by the end of 2026.

Wickramasinghe noted that migrant worker remittances had reached US$ 3.06 billion during the first four months of 2026, and that the projection is based on this performance.

He made these remarks while addressing a press conference held at the Bureau yesterday (25), according to the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment.

He further stated that the highest annual migrant remittance inflow in Sri Lanka’s history was recorded in 2025.

In comparison, remittances during the first four months of 2026 have already surpassed US$ 2.4 billion recorded during the corresponding period in the previous year, reaching US$ 3.06 billion.

Based on these trends, he expressed confidence that total remittances for 2026 could exceed US$ 9 billion.

Wickramasinghe also noted that despite ongoing conflict conditions in the Middle East, factors such as increased basic wages for workers, improved confidence in Sri Lanka’s foreign employment sector due to policy measures introduced by the new government, and enhanced welfare support for migrant workers have contributed to the increase in remittance inflows.

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