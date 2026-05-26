Sri Lanka’s banking sector has provided a collective and categorical assurance that it remains stable, resilient, and secure despite a few recent isolated incidents of financial fraud, emphasising that these developments do not pose a threat to the safety of customer deposits or the overall integrity of the financial system.

While acknowledging that such incidents have understandably generated some concerns, the industry has reiterated that it is addressing these matters comprehensively and that it is well equipped to manage and mitigate these challenges, according to a statement issued by the Sri Lanka Banks’ Association (SLBA), which represents all licensed commercial banks in the country.

Addressing recent reports of financial fraud and cyber-related incidents that have drawn heightened public attention, the association underscored the strength of the sector’s fundamentals and the effectiveness of ongoing regulatory oversight and risk management frameworks.

“Recent reports of financial fraud and cyber-related incidents have understandably received public attention. Industry leaders and regulators emphasise, however, that the banking sector remains fundamentally strong, resilient, and well equipped to withstand such challenges without compromising its core stability or the security of customer deposits,” the Chairman of the SLBA, Sanath Manatunge, stated.

He noted that while many social media posts are either misleading or carry inaccurate information, some recent cases, including electronic fund transfer fraud, have raised important questions about digital security.

However, these incidents represent only a very small proportion relative to the substantial institutional capital buffers maintained by banks. Importantly, depositors are assured that customer funds remain secure, with any such losses being absorbed through institutional capital buffers rather than public deposits.

Other cybercrime cases reported in recent months, including phishing-related fraud, which are not directly connected to the banking industry and hence do not manifest any vulnerabilities in the system, however, underscore the evolving and increasingly sophisticated nature of digital threats faced by financial systems worldwide, the Chairman said, but stressed that these are isolated incidents and do not reflect systemic weaknesses across the banking industry.

Reinforcing this position, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has confirmed that all licensed banks continue to maintain capital adequacy and liquidity ratios well above minimum regulatory requirements, the association pointed out.

The regulator has also reiterated its readiness to provide temporary liquidity support if required, ensuring the uninterrupted stability of the financial system.

“Sri Lanka’s banking sector collectively manages trillions of rupees in assets, supported by diversified portfolios and robust governance frameworks. This scale, combined with prudent risk management practices, provides a strong foundation for absorbing shocks while maintaining public confidence,” Manatunge said.

At the same time, the industry is actively strengthening its defences against emerging threats. Banks are continuously enhancing cybersecurity frameworks through investments in advanced Fraud Risk Management Systems, more rigorous monitoring protocols, and independent forensic audits.

These efforts are complemented by ongoing regulatory and parliamentary initiatives aimed at strengthening governance, accountability, and transparency across the sector.

Recognising that customer awareness is a critical line of defence, banks have also intensified public education initiatives focused on safe digital practices. These include guidance on password security, phishing prevention, and the secure use of QR codes and other digital payment tools.

The SLBA further noted that cyber fraud is not unique to Sri Lanka, with similar incidents reported in major economies around the world. In these markets, banking systems have remained stable, supported by strong regulatory oversight and continuous adaptation to emerging risks.

Sri Lanka’s banking industry is demonstrating comparable resilience, with swift corrective measures and vigilant supervision reinforcing confidence in the system.

While recent incidents have highlighted certain challenges in the environment, the benefits of digital banking far outweigh such concerns, Manatunge added, reiterating that Sri Lanka’s financial sector remains robust, well-capitalised, and subject to close regulatory oversight.

These incidents are isolated in nature and do not indicate systemic failure, and the corrective measures already underway are expected to further strengthen the sector’s resilience against future threats.

The SLBA concluded:

“Sri Lanka’s banks continue to stand as pillars of stability, safeguarding customer deposits while supporting the country’s economic progress. We urge customers to remain vigilant in their own digital practices, even as the industry continues to enhance the safeguards that protect them.”