A Vesak Week has been declared from today (27 May) until 2 June in conjunction with the 2026 State Vesak Festival, which is being held to commemorate the Sambuddhatva Jayanthi.

Authorities have stated that arrangements have been made to hold Vesak celebrations islandwide with the support of both government and non-government institutions, including the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, the Department of Buddhist Affairs, District Secretariats, and Divisional Secretariats, under the guidance of the All Ceylon Sasanarakshaka Mandalaya.

Accordingly, this year’s State Vesak Festival is scheduled to be held today at the Midellawala Temple in Thihagoda, Matara, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Meanwhile, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Hiniduma Sunil Senevi outlined the guidelines to be followed when organising Vesak celebrations across the country.

“We request organisers of Vesak celebrations to adhere to the circular containing these guidelines,” the Minister said.

He noted that in previous years, certain activities and decorations considered inappropriate for Vesak celebrations, including haunted houses and mask dances (olubakko), had been incorporated into festivities.

The Minister further stated that instructions had also been issued to minimise or completely avoid the use of polythene and plastic during Vesak celebrations.

“Guidelines have been issued to minimise or eliminate the use of polythene and plastic. The police have also been instructed on the measures to be taken and the activities that should be avoided,” he added.