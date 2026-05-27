Dikoya double murder suspect escapes from hospital, re-arrested in Bogawantalawa

Hatton Police said the suspect allegedly involved in the recent double murder of an elderly couple inside a shop in Dikoya, Hatton, had escaped from the custody of prison officers early this morning (27) while receiving treatment at hospital.

According to police, the suspect had been admitted to the Kandy National Hospital yesterday (26) by prison officials due to an illness he mentioned while in remand custody until June 3.

The suspect, who was receiving inpatient care, had escaped from the hospital early this morning, police said.

Subsequently, a joint search operation was launched by prison officers and the police to apprehend the suspect.

However, he was later arrested by Hatton Police while hiding in the Fetteresso Estate in Bogawantalawa and was subsequently produced before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, the Hatton District Judge and Magistrate ordered that the suspect be remanded until June 3.

Meanwhile, the suspect has reportedly confessed to the murder and theft, claiming he committed the crimes under the influence of his wife in order to repay a loan obtained by her.

He has also told officers of the Crimes Division of the Hatton Police that once released from prison he would murder his wife, who allegedly instigated him to commit the crime.

Following these statements, the Bogawantalawa Police have instructed the suspect’s wife to report to the police station today.