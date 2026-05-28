Aswesuma allowance for senior citizens to be credited tomorrow

Aswesuma allowance for senior citizens to be credited tomorrow

May 28, 2026   11:15 am

The Welfare Benefits Board says that arrangements have been made to credit the May payments under the “Aswesuma” welfare benefit scheme for senior citizens aged over 70 to beneficiaries’ bank accounts tomorrow (29).

Accordingly, the government has released a total of Rs. 3.49 billion for nearly 700,000 eligible elderly beneficiaries who were selected under the first and second phases of the “Aswesuma” programme.

The allocation of funds under each phase is as follows:

First Phase – Rs. 3,125,600,000 allocated for 625,128 beneficiaries aged over 70.

Second Phase – Rs. 368,315,000 allocated for 73,663 beneficiaries aged over 70.

The Board further stated that all eligible “Aswesuma” beneficiaries will be able to withdraw their entitled allowance from their bank accounts starting tomorrow.

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