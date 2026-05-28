IMF has so far disbursed USD 2.4 billion to Sri Lanka under EFF programme

IMF has so far disbursed USD 2.4 billion to Sri Lanka under EFF programme

May 28, 2026   01:51 pm

The IMF Executive Board completed the combined Fifth and Sixth Reviews under the 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Sri Lanka, providing the country with immediate access to SDR 508 million (about US$ 695 million) to support economic policies and reforms. 

These are the sixth and seventh tranches Sri Lanka receives under the IMF-EFF. 

Accordingly, the total IMF financial support disbursed so far increases to SDR 1.778 billion (about US$ 2.4 billion). 

The CBSL made this statement while clarifying details regarding the fifth and sixth combined reviews of the Extended Fund Facility for Sri Lanka.

In a statement, the Central Bank noted that the IMF Executive Board completed the combined Fifth and Sixth Reviews of the Extended Fund Facility for Sri Lanka, providing the country with immediate access to SDR508 million (about US$695 million) to support economic policies and reforms.

According to the statement, “performance under the program was generally strong. The prior actions on restoring fuel and electricity cost-recovery pricing have been met. The continuous performance criteria on no new external payment arrears and on not imposing or intensifying import restrictions were not observed. 

Accordingly, all end-December 2025 quantitative performance criteria were met. Most structural benchmarks were met or implemented with a delay. 

The war in the Middle East and the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah pose downside risks, but the economy is expected to remain resilient. Hard-won gains from the reform program have enabled swift policy responses to support the economy and help protect the vulnerable.”

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

New measures taken to protect both borrowers and banks - CBSL Governor (English)

New measures taken to protect both borrowers and banks - CBSL Governor (English)

Around 200 cases of meningitis reported so far from several areas; Health Ministry issues guidelines (English)

Around 200 cases of meningitis reported so far from several areas; Health Ministry issues guidelines (English)

President attends ceremonial inauguration of National Vesak Festival 2026 in Matara (English)

President attends ceremonial inauguration of National Vesak Festival 2026 in Matara (English)

Energy security compromised Another substandard coal shipment has arrived in SL - Free Lawyers (English)

Energy security compromised Another substandard coal shipment has arrived in SL - Free Lawyers (English)

Govt. to implement sugarcane project in collaboration with Brazil to reduce sugar imports (English)

Govt. to implement sugarcane project in collaboration with Brazil to reduce sugar imports (English)

No fuel shortage or price hike Current fuel stocks sufficient until end of July  CPC (English)

No fuel shortage or price hike Current fuel stocks sufficient until end of July  CPC (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin