IMF has so far disbursed USD 2.4 billion to Sri Lanka under EFF programme

The IMF Executive Board completed the combined Fifth and Sixth Reviews under the 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Sri Lanka, providing the country with immediate access to SDR 508 million (about US$ 695 million) to support economic policies and reforms.

These are the sixth and seventh tranches Sri Lanka receives under the IMF-EFF.

Accordingly, the total IMF financial support disbursed so far increases to SDR 1.778 billion (about US$ 2.4 billion).

The CBSL made this statement while clarifying details regarding the fifth and sixth combined reviews of the Extended Fund Facility for Sri Lanka.

In a statement, the Central Bank noted that the IMF Executive Board completed the combined Fifth and Sixth Reviews of the Extended Fund Facility for Sri Lanka, providing the country with immediate access to SDR508 million (about US$695 million) to support economic policies and reforms.

According to the statement, “performance under the program was generally strong. The prior actions on restoring fuel and electricity cost-recovery pricing have been met. The continuous performance criteria on no new external payment arrears and on not imposing or intensifying import restrictions were not observed.

Accordingly, all end-December 2025 quantitative performance criteria were met. Most structural benchmarks were met or implemented with a delay.

The war in the Middle East and the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah pose downside risks, but the economy is expected to remain resilient. Hard-won gains from the reform program have enabled swift policy responses to support the economy and help protect the vulnerable.”