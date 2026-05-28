Nearly 15,000 Vesak Dansal registered islandwide so far: PHIU

The Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU) states that nearly 15,000 ‘Dansals’ organised across the country have been registered so far to be held in view of the upcoming Vesak festival.

The Secretary of the union, Chamil Muthukuda, stated that further opportunities will be provided for the registration of ‘Dansals’.

He also urged organisers to strictly adhere to proper health guidelines, particularly as several infectious diseases are currently being reported from different parts of the island.

Meanwhile, Vesak pandals, lanterns and Vesak zones have been organised in many areas across the country ahead of the Vesak Poya celebrations.

The general public is also making preparations for the festival by decorating their homes with Vesak lanterns and other festive decorations.

Vendors noted that although the prices of Vesak decorations, including Vesak lanterns, have increased somewhat this year compared to previous years, sales have risen significantly this year.