PM and UN Resident Coordinator discuss post-Ditwah recovery, humanitarian cooperation

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has met with the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Marc-André Franche, at Temple Trees, today (29) to discuss post-Cyclone Ditwah recovery efforts and continued humanitarian cooperation between Sri Lanka and the United Nations.

Particular attention was drawn to the Humanitarian Priority Plan (HPP), launched in December 2025 to support communities affected by the cyclone, the PM’s Office said.

The initiative concluded on 30 April 2026 after providing humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations across 25 districts through the collective efforts of 81 partner organizations.

The discussions highlighted the Government recognized the substantial international support mobilized through the HPP and noted the importance of sustained collaboration to ensure that recovery gains are maintained, the statement said.

During the discussion the United Nations delegation formally presented to Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, the latest Sri Lanka Cyclone Ditwah Situation Report.