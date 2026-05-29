Sri Lankas tourist arrivals surpass 1 million in first five months of 2026

Sri Lankas tourist arrivals surpass 1 million in first five months of 2026

May 29, 2026   10:00 pm

Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka have surpassed the one million-mark since the beginning of this year, according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority.

The SLTDA stated that a total of 1,010,807 tourists have arrived in the country from January 1 to May 28, 2026. 

It further noted that 134,530 tourists arrived during the month of May so far.

Among the May arrivals, the highest number of tourists came from India, totaling 56,063. The United Kingdom ranked second with 8,582 arrivals, followed by China with 8,439 visitors.

According to cumulative arrivals for the year, India remains the leading source market with 245,981 tourists, followed by the United Kingdom with 97,427 and Russia with 75,963.

The highest monthly arrivals so far this year were recorded in February, which saw 277,327 tourist arrivals.

The report also indicates that, since February, monthly tourist arrivals have shown a gradual decline.

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