Police warn public over fake social media messages claiming traffic fine payment facility

Police warn public over fake social media messages claiming traffic fine payment facility

May 29, 2026   10:24 pm

Sri Lanka Police has urged the public not to be deceived by fake messages circulating on social media claiming that the Police Department is offering a facility to pay fines for traffic violations.

The Police Media Division further stated that numerous complaints have been received regarding these ongoing cyber threats, which are currently targeting individuals.

Authorities have also advised the public to immediately follow the recommended safety measures in order to avoid falling victim to such misleading messages and cyber threats.

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