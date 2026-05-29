Inmate sentenced to death hospitalised after drinking poison

An inmate who was sentenced to death has been admitted to the Nuwara Eliya District General Hospital after reportedly consuming poison.

According to reports, the inmate is said to have ingested poison while inside the prison cell’s toilet.

The incident had occurred shortly after the Nuwara Eliya High Court had sentenced him to death today (29) in connection with a murder case.

It is also reported that a total of four individuals, including the suspect, were sentenced to death in the same case.