Suspect arrested for aiding and abetting Galle shooting; Ice seized during arrest

Suspect arrested for aiding and abetting Galle shooting; Ice seized during arrest

May 30, 2026   11:16 am

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the shooting and killing of an individual on May 12 in the Dangedara area within the Galle Police Division.

The arrest was made during an investigation conducted by the Galle Division Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Accordingly, officers from the Galle Division Criminal Investigation Bureau arrested a suspect last afternoon (29) in the Millagaha Junction area within the Bandaragama Police Division for aiding and abetting the aforementioned crime.

The suspect was found in possession of 3 grams and 810 milligrams of the drug “Ice” (crystal methamphetamine) at the time of arrest, said police.

Meanwhile, officers from the Walana Anti-Corruption Unit had also arrested two suspects on May 23 for aiding and abetting the same crime.

The shooting was carried out at around 7:30 a.m. on May 12 by a gunman who arrived in a car and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The victim, who sustained serious injuries in the shooting, later succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital in Galle for treatment.

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