Rooftop solar owners requested to temporarily switch off systems

Rooftop solar owners requested to temporarily switch off systems

May 30, 2026   11:44 am

The National System Operator (Private) Limited states that, in order to ensure the reliability and stable operation of the national grid during the Vesak festival period, rooftop solar panel owners are kindly requested to voluntarily switch off their solar power systems until 3:00 p.m. today.

The request has been made due to significantly low electricity demand observed in the system, which requires careful grid management to maintain stability.

The National System Operator further notes that public cooperation is essential in ensuring a continuous and safe electricity supply for all consumers during this period.

Accordingly, solar panel owners are urged to comply with the request as a temporary measure in support of national grid stability.

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