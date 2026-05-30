Police warn public over fake messages circulating on traffic fine payments

Sri Lanka Police state that complaints have recently been received regarding social media messages falsely circulating as official communications from the Police Department concerning the payment of traffic violation fines.

In this regard, the Sri Lanka Police urge the public to remain vigilant and follow the guidelines below to avoid falling victim to such deceptive messages and related cyber threats, including phishing and online scams:

1. Refrain from clicking on suspicious links received via SMS, email, messaging applications, or forwarded internet content.

2. Before opening or responding to any link, carefully verify the authenticity of the website and the identity of the sender.

3. Do not share personal information, bank account details, OTPs, or passwords through unverified links or unknown websites.

4. Obtain accurate information only through official police press releases and authorized government websites.

5. Report suspicious messages, websites, and social media posts to the relevant authorities without delay.

6. Regularly update mobile devices and software applications to reduce potential security vulnerabilities.

7. Exercise heightened caution when encountering messages that create urgency, threats, or demands for immediate payment.

The Police Media Division further requests the public to adhere to these precautions, as doing so will significantly reduce the risk of inconvenience and contribute to the prevention of cybercrime.