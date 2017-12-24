Two dead and 44 injured after bus topples into Dodangaha canal

Two persons were killed while 44 others were injured after a private bus travelling to Colombo toppled over into the Dodangaha canal in Pathulpana earlier today (23).

Police sources stated that the incident occurred at 3.00am where two passengers lost their lives.

41 injured persons were admitted to the Ratnapura hospital while three others were admitted to the Kahawatte hospital.

Hospital sources stated that none of the passengers admitted to the Ratnapura hospital sustained heavy injuries.