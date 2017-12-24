SLFP will have a resounding victory at the LG polls  Weerakkody

Minister of Skills Development and Vocational Training Chandima Weerakkody stated that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party will have a resounding victory at the upcoming Local Government election.

He further pointed out that each and every member of the SLFP is working in cohesion to achieve the party’s objective of securing a victory at the polls.

Minister Weerakkody expressed these sentiments following a meeting of the SLFP that was held with President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (22).