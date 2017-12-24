Bribing public during elections is a punishable offense - CaFFE

Bribing public during elections is a punishable offense, and if found guilty the accused will be deprive of their ministerial portfolio, says Executive Director of Campaign for Free & Fair Elections (CaFFE) Rajith Keerthi Tennakoon.

Meanwhile, People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) says that many election-related complaints have been lodged thus far in the run-up to the Local Government elections.

Complaints have been lodged against unsuitable candidates included in the nomination lists submitted by several parties, said Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi.

The Police Headquarters on Thursday (21) announced that nine complaints have been received so far regarding the forthcoming Local Government election.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the complaints were recorded between December 09 and 6.00am this morning (21).

Gunasekara added that incidents of assaults, threatening, stealing a nominations list, damages caused to posters and cutouts and the distribution of goods are among the complaints received.