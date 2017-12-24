Opposition has resorted to spreading lies in order to gain public favour  Kabir Hashim

Minister of Public Enterprise Development Kabir Hashim stated that members of the opposition have resorted to spreading false rumours on the dealings of the government in a vain attempt to gain public favour prior to the Local Government election.

The Minister stated that certain members of the opposition have attempted to strike fear in the minds of the people by stating that residents of Dedigama and Galigamuwa will be displaced by a water distribution unit that will be installed in the area. He pointed out that there are no plans to construct such a unit and that the opposition has resorted to spreading lies in the hope of winning a few extra votes.

He further stated that the fallacies spread about the 2018 budget are baseless and have no factual accuracy.