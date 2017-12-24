Lost dignity of the police force has been re-established - Sagala

Law and Order and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayake said that the lost dignity of the police department was re-established after good governance came into power.

“We were able to do so within a short period of time. Now we have commenced our work to reorganize and reconstruct the Police Department “the Minister said.

He made this sentiment while participating at a ceremony which concluded the initial training of 476 police officers. It included 275 Tamil police constables and 7 female police constables.

The Sri Lanka Police will provide its fullest support to the Election Commission to conduct the forthcoming Local Government elections, the Minister added.

He observed that certain individuals with vested interests have resorted to spread slogans that arouse communalism and religious hatred through social media targeting the elections.

The Minister stressed that stern action will be taken under the existing laws against those individuals.