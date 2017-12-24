One person arrested with a firearm
December 23, 2017 12:27 pm
One person was arrested in Uragasmanhandiya today (23) for the possession of a firearm.
The arrest was made following a tip-off received by The Organised Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) of Police Special Task Force (STF), said the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office.
A locally manufactured firearm and four bullets were seized by the Police.
The suspect was identified as a 30-year-old residing in Hipankanda.
The suspect was remanded until January 03, after being produced before Elpitiya Magistrate.