One person arrested with a firearm

One person arrested with a firearm

December 23, 2017   12:27 pm

By Manushi Silva

Ad

One person was arrested in Uragasmanhandiya today (23) for the possession of a firearm.

The arrest was made following a tip-off received by The Organised Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) of Police Special Task Force (STF), said the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office.

A locally manufactured firearm and four bullets were seized by the Police.

The suspect was identified as a 30-year-old residing in Hipankanda.

The suspect was remanded until January 03, after being produced before Elpitiya Magistrate. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories