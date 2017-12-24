One person arrested with a firearm

One person was arrested in Uragasmanhandiya today (23) for the possession of a firearm.

The arrest was made following a tip-off received by The Organised Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) of Police Special Task Force (STF), said the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office.

A locally manufactured firearm and four bullets were seized by the Police.

The suspect was identified as a 30-year-old residing in Hipankanda.

The suspect was remanded until January 03, after being produced before Elpitiya Magistrate.