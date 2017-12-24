Govt attempts to curb the use of polythene have been extremely unsuccessful  CEJ

December 23, 2017   01:30 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

The Centre for Environmental Justice (CEJ) stated that the strategies adopted by the government to curb the use of polythene within Sri Lanka have been disappointing and unsuccessful. 

Executive Director of the CEJ Hemantha Vithanage stated that the banned forms of polythene have been reintroduced to the market by private manufacturers unchecked by the government. 

He further stated that several new forms of polythene more harmful to the human body have also been introduced into the local market.  

