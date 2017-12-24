Commission to be appointed to probe SriLankan Airlines and Mihin Lanka - President

December 23, 2017   04:51 pm

By Manushi Silva

Another Commission will be appointed to probe SriLankan Airlines and Mihin Lanka after Bond Commission report is received, said President Maithripala Sirisena.

Meanwhile, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva yesterday said (23) that the report on the Central Bank bond will be issued on December 31.

President Maithripala Sirisena appointed the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate and report on the Central Bank bond issue on January 27, 2017.

The Commission was headed by Supreme Court Judge, Justice K.T. Chithrasiri and comprised of two other members, namely,Supreme Court Judge P.S. Jayawardena and Rtd. Deputy Auditor General K. Velupillai.

