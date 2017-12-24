I cannot be held responsible for the downfall of the SLFP Mahinda
December 24, 2017 09:39 am
Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that the Sri Lankan economy plummeted to an all time low because the current government halted a majority of developmental projects started during the Rajapaksa regime.
He further stated that he cannot be held responsible for the downfall of the SLFP as he acted in accordance with all party policies.
The former President made these statements while addressing a gathering in Kochchikade.