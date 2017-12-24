All State debt will be settled by 2025  Daya Gamage

December 24, 2017   09:48 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Minister of Primary Industries Daya Gamage stated that the government will settle all the outstanding debt of the state by 2025. 

The Minister also pointed out that the funds allocated for developmental projects for 2018 have been greatly increased in comparison to previous years enabling speedy economic progress. 

Speaking to the media  following his visit to the Hikkaduwa Seenagama temple, Minister Gamage stated that the general populace should refrain from casting their votes in favour of candidates that have violated election laws.  

