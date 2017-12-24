Govt owned lands will not be sold to private investors Amaraweera
December 24, 2017 09:56 am
Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resource Development Mahinda Amaraweera stated that the government will not hand over even an inch of State owned land to private investors.
The Minister pointed out that the current government has been successful in its effort to regain State land sold to foreigners by the previous regime.
Minister Amaraweera expressed these sentiments while addressing the media in Ambalantota.