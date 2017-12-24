Fishing communities warned of very rough seas around the coastline Met Dept

Showers or thunder showers will occur at times in the Eastern sea areas of the island. A few showers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly in direction and wind speed will be 30-40kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and in Galle to Hambanthota via Matara will be fairly rough at times as wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected in the sea areas during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

- Department of Meteorology