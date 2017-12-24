Special discussion to be held in Russia to discuss import ban on Lankan tea

December 24, 2017   10:17 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

A special meeting will be held with representatives from the governments of Sri Lanka and Russia on Wednesday (27) to discuss the current import ban imposed on Sri Lankan tea entering Russian markets.

A special Sri Lankan delegation including delegates from the Department of Agriculture and State lawyers that will mediate the negotiations will depart for the Russian capitol tomorrow (25). 

Meanwhile the Sri Lanka Tea Board (SLTB) stated that Sri Lankan tea sold at extremely high prices at the recently concluded international tea auction. 

The SLTB reported that Sri Lanka exports over 300 million Kilograms of tea to over 140 countries annually adding Rs.240,000 million to the Lankan GDP. 

