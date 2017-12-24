Lankan fishermen rescued in Maldives to return soon  Amaraweera

Minister of Fisheries and Water Resource Development Mahinda Amaraweera stated that a concerted effort will be made to bring back the six Sri Lankan fishermen that were rescued by the Maldivian Coast Guard earlier this month.

The fishing vessel named ‘Lakpriya’ with six Sri Lankan fishermen onboard was reported missing on December 17.

Maldivian authorities reported that the fishing vessel along with its crew was rescued off the coast of Maldives after it was caught to an aggressive storm that deterred them off course.