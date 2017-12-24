90 percent of estate Tamils to boycott LG polls

90 percent of estate Tamils to boycott LG polls

December 24, 2017   02:33 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Ad

Major Tamil estate Trade Unions of Matale issued a collective statement declaring that 90 percent of Tamil estate workers will boycott the upcoming Local Government elections by absconding from voting. 

Representatives from the Trade Unions stated that the community arrived at this decision as most of the previous governments and Tamil leaders have done little to nothing to develop the living standards of the Tamil estate community. 

Residents of the area stated that the estate community has been one of the most neglected groups of society in Sri Lanka. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories