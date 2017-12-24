90 percent of estate Tamils to boycott LG polls

Major Tamil estate Trade Unions of Matale issued a collective statement declaring that 90 percent of Tamil estate workers will boycott the upcoming Local Government elections by absconding from voting.

Representatives from the Trade Unions stated that the community arrived at this decision as most of the previous governments and Tamil leaders have done little to nothing to develop the living standards of the Tamil estate community.

Residents of the area stated that the estate community has been one of the most neglected groups of society in Sri Lanka.