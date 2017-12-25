Commission to probe SriLankan Airlines and Mihin Lanka to be appointed in January  President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says a Presidential Commission will be appointed to investigate into the alleged abuse of state money and public property involving SriLankan Airlines and Mihin Lanka, in the first week of next January

He made these remarks addressing SLFP public rally held in premises of Kaduwela weekly fair, today (24).

Addressing the gathering the President further said that he, as the leader of this country has taken many decisions against the fraud, corruption and misuse of state funds, that any other previous government had not taken and said that in the future too, he will fulfill his responsibilities towards building a clean national political movement with disciplined political generation while taking stern actions against fraud, corruption and abuse.



During this meeting, the President pointed out the need of selecting disciplined representatives for the local government institutions in the process of building a better country and said that by making the local government institutions free of fraud and corruption, the people can reap maximum benefits out of these institutions.

President Sirisena said that through this local government elections the SLFP expects to build a political generation to be completely honest, intelligent, well-disciplined and to create politicians who loves the Motherland. As a party which developed with the blood of S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike who was committed to build clean political movement, should dedicated in this regard.

During the past regime the local government institutions were affected by high corruption level, the President said that adding that those wrongdoers were paying for their sins at present.

The President said that with the wining of this election, a new transformation will take place in the local government institutions and emphasized that as a party as well as a government every possible action will be taken against fraud, corruption, waste and misappropriation.

Local government representatives including Mr. G.H. Buddhadasa,Mr. Weerakumara Dissanayake and Mr. Manjula Buddhadasa attended this public rally organized by the Minister Susil Premajayantha.

- President’s Media Division