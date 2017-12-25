Navy Commander visits South Indian Naval Command in Kochi

-

The Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Sirimevan Ranasinghe visited the Indian Navy’s Southern Naval Command in Kochi from 20 to 23 December, as part of his official four-day-tour to India to attend the Silver Jubilee Seminar on Operational Sea Training and Safety On board.

The Navy Commander was accompanied by the Captain Sea Training and the Principal of Merchant Marine Training School, Captain Pradeep Rathnayake who also delivered an informative speech on the Sea Training of the Sri Lanka Navy.

During the tour, Vice Admiral Ranasinghe called on the Chief of Naval Staff of India, Admiral Sunil Lanba and Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Southern Naval Command, Vice Admiral AR Carve. During these cordial meetings, they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

The Sri Lankan delegation headed by the Commander of the Navy also took time off to enjoy a cultural display arranged by the Indian Navy.

Further, on the sidelines of the tour Vice Admiral Ranasinghe visited the Water Survival Training Facility and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) School located in Kochi and shared a light moment with the Sri Lanka Navy officers who are currently following courses at the ASW School. This occasion was also attended by the Defence Attaché of Sri Lankan High Commission in India, Captain Suresh De Silva.

On successful completion of his four-day official visit, the Commander of the Navy returned home last evening (23 December).

- Sri Lanka Navy