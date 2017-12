Two teenagers have reportedly drowned while bathing in the Kalliadi stream at Pudukuduirippu in the Mullaitivu District.

Police said that the two students had visited the stream last evening (24) for a swim along with several friends and that they had ventured towards the center of the steam in order to snap a picture using their mobile phones.

However, the two boys had drowned after falling into a hole which had been dug up to extract sand.

The deceased have been identified as Sivarasa Bahidaran and Thawam Kanishtan, both who are 17 years of age and from Shivanagar in Pudukuduirippu.

Police said that the friends of the two boys had notified that they were missing after going under water while the two bodies were recovered following a search carried out by police with the help of residents in the area.

Upon questioning of the victims’ friends by the police, it was uncovered that the two boys were moving backwards towards the middle of the stream while snapping pictures with a mobile phone when they suddenly went underwater.

The remains have been placed at the Mullaitivu Hospital for the postmortem examinations while Pudukuduirippu Police is conducting an investigation.