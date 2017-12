Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa today visited the Leader of the Opposition R. Sampanthan, who has been admitted in a private hospital in Colombo due to illness.

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) leader was admitted to the hospital last Thursday (21) due to a sudden illness.

The TNA Media Unit said that Mr Sampanthan has fully recovered and that he returned home today (25).