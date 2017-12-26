Bus with no driver hits and damages 5 vehicles

A luxury private bus, which plies the Vavuniya-Colombo route, had collided with and caused damages to a car and four motorcycles after it had started moving while the driver was not at the wheel in Vavuniya.

After the bus had arrived in Vavuniya from Colombo last night, the driver had stopped the bus on the roadside without turning off the engine in order to withdraw money from a nearby ATM machine at a bank.

The bus had suddenly started to move forward and had travelled a distance of around 70 meters before it was brought to a halt, coming into contact with a car and four motorcycles on the way.

All five vehicles had incurred damages due to the incident.

The bus was made to stop by a three-wheeler driver who had seen the vehicle moving without a driver by opening the door and jumping into the moving bus.

In doing so, he had managed to prevent any further damages or even harm to people on the path of the moving bus. The driver of the bus was reportedly unaware of the incident until it was already over.

Vavuniya Police traffic unit is conducting an investigation into the incident.