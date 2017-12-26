Two minutes of silence for 13th tsunami commemoration

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) urged all to maintain 2 minutes of silence this morning (26) to respect and remember 2004 Tsunami victims.

Today marks the 13th anniversary of the devastating Tsunami on the boxing day of 2004 which killed over 35,000 people while disappearing 5000.

The Disaster Management Center will conduct commemorative programs in district branches island-wide, while the main religious ceremony will be held at the Tsunami memorial at Pereliya.

The 2004 Tsunami-rail disaster in Peraliya is the largest single rail disaster in world history where over 1,500 people travelling in the Matara bound train from Colombo died.

Sri Lanka was hit by the Tsunami triggered by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Sumatra on December 26, 2004. The Tsunami tragedy was one of the worst disasters ever recorded in Sri Lankan history. It left thousands dead, many more homeless and misery around the country.