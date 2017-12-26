Interpol notices on Kosgoda Sujee, Makandure Madush

The Interpol had issued notices for the arrest of two underworld leaders Kosgoda Sujee and Makandure Madush.

Accordingly, the Criminal investigations Department (CID) issued a red notice on the 33-year-old Jagamuni Sujeewa De Soyza alias Kosgoda Sujee, while a blue notice was issued on Samarasinghe Arachchige Madush Lakshitha alias Makandure Madush.

The duo was involved in a number of murders and drug trafficking in the country, said the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office.