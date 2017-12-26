Interpol notices on Kosgoda Sujee, Makandure Madush

December 26, 2017   10:00 am

By Manushi Silva

The Interpol had issued notices for the arrest of two underworld leaders Kosgoda Sujee and Makandure Madush.

Accordingly, the Criminal investigations Department (CID) issued a red notice on the 33-year-old Jagamuni Sujeewa De Soyza alias Kosgoda Sujee, while a blue notice was issued on Samarasinghe Arachchige Madush Lakshitha alias Makandure Madush.

The duo was involved in a number of murders and drug trafficking in the country, said the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office.

 

