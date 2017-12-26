Three killed in accidents during last 24 hours

Three persons were killed in accidents occurred in Ambanpola, Kurunegala and Nittambuwa areas during the last 24 hours.

A pedestrian was run over and killed by mini lorry near Ambanpola-Ehetuwewa road.

The victim was identified as a 55-year-old residing in Atharagalla area.

A 17-yesr-old youth was killed in an accident that took place in Kurunegala –Puttlam road.

A motorist was killed in Ruwanwella- Uurapola road when the motorcycle which he was travelling collided against a wall between 13th and 14th mileposts in Uurapola.

The 24-year-old youth succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment, Nittambuwa Police said.