I will not forsake Mahinda Rajapaksa - Keheliya

Former Media and Information Minister MP Keheliya Rambukwella said that he is not prepared to forsake former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

MP made this statement in answer to the statement made by Minister of Rural Economy P. Harrison in Anuradhapura recently.

Minister of Rural Economy Anuradhapura District Parliamentarian P. Harrison recently said that MP Rambukwella is ready to join the United National Party (UNP).

State Minister of Public Enterprise Development Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena said that 51 other political parties are ready to join Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) this week.

However, Minister of Fisheries and State Minister of Mahaweli Development. Mahinda Amaraweera stated that no one will be allowed to form governments in an arbitrary manner.