Economy has been completely destroyed by current govt  Anura Kumara

December 26, 2017   11:51 am

By Sanchith Karunaratna

Leader of the JVP Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the Sri Lankan economy has been completely destroyed by the irrational policy decisions made by the current government. 

Meanwhile Deputy Minister of Power and Renewable energy Ajith P. Perera stated that the rural community of Sri Lanka will be able to experience the true concept of democracy through the upcoming Local Government election. 

MP Piyal Nishantha stated that the government is cowering in fear of the might of the Joint Opposition. 

