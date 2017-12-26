Suspects arrested over murder of Dala Puttuwa remanded till Jan 9

The eight suspects detained for killing the tusker ‘Dala Puttuwa’ have been remanded till January 9, by the Mahawa Magistrate’s Court.

The Mahawa Magistrate ordered the state officials to submit a report of their findings following the examination of the tusks and ‘gajamuthu’.

Eight suspects have currently been detained in connection to the incident.

Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayaka directed Acting IGP C.D. Wickremaratne to place the investigations into the killings of ‘Dala Puttuwa’ and other tuskers under the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The move comes in the wake of the killing of Dala Puttuwa, the famous tusker in Galgamuwa. Its tusks were recovered from the Polpithigama area.

Another tusker was also killed in the Thabbowa forest recently.

In a separate incident, a baby elephant tethered to a tree was also found by the Police in the Katagamuwa area, Kataragama.

Minister Ratnayaka ordered the Acting IGP to launch a comprehensive investigation into all these incidents and ascertain whether an organised criminal network was behind the chain of events.

“We condemn these heinous acts as the Law and Order Minister I must state that we will take stern action against everyone responsible for this crime. We want to conduct these investigations efficiently and impartially - which is why we entrusted the CID with this task,” the Minister explained.