22 election related complaints so far - Police

The Police Headquarters had received five complaints regarding election law violations at the forthcoming Local Government election during the past 24 hours, it is reported.

Complaints were received from Ayagama, Minuwangoda, Kandy, Navagamuwa and Polonnaruwa,according to Police Headquarters .

A woman has lodged a complaint at Nawagamuwa Police claiming that her son contesting in Puwakgahadeniya area had allegedly threatened her.

The suspect who had reportedly separated from his mother for several years had threatened her as her brother aattended a political meeting of another candidate.

Investigations into the incident are being carried out by Nawagamuwa Police.

According to Police incidents of causing damage to a candidate’s house, assaults, damages caused to posters and cutouts and the distribution of goods are among the complaints received.

Meawhile, 22 elections complaints have been received and 09 election violations have been reported and 25 persons were arrested, the Police Headquarters reported.