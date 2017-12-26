Parties that cannot submit proper nomination lists shouldnt be trusted with administration  Handunhetti

December 26, 2017   01:55 pm

By Sanchith Karunaratna

MP Sunil Handunhetti stated that the general populace should think twice about casting their votes for political parties that cannot compile a nomination list for the Local Government polls in a proper manner. 

He further stated that such parties will find administrative duties extremely difficult if they cannot even complete the simple task of drafting a proper nomination list. 

MP Handunhetti expressed these sentiments while addressing a gathering in Matara.

