Several Kelaniya UNP members join SLFP

A group of prominent UNP activists in the Kelaniya electorate met President Maithripala Sirisena today (26) at the President’s Official Residence and joined the SLFP.

They assured their fullest support for the programme carried out by the President for the betterment of the country.

The former members of Kelaniya local government Mr. Kanishka Samarasinghe, Mr. Norbert Perera and a former member of the Peliyagoda Urban Council Mr. Lakshman Perera were among the group of activists who joined the SLFP today.

The Chief Incumbent of the Peliyagoda Rohana Viharaya Ven. Urapola Pemasiri Nayaka Thero and the SLFP Chief Organizer for Kelaniya electorate Mr. Thilak Waragoda were also participated on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mohammad Ismile Mohammad Shafi, who was appointed as a SLFP Organizer for Kandy District received his letter of appointment from President Maithripala Sirisena today (26) at the President’s Official Residence.

- President’s Media Division