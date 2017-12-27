Allies of UPFA will merge to create a united front Amaraweera
December 26, 2017 11:10 pm
General Secretary of the United People’s Freedom Alliance Minister Mahinda Amaraweera stated that the UPFA will join together will several allied parties to contest the upcoming Local Government election as a united front following a meeting on December 28.
He further stated that the special meeting will be held in the presence of the President.
Meanwhile State Minister Lakshman Yapa stated that all representatives of the UPFA will have to be devoid of corruption and fraud.