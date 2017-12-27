Controlled prices on seven essential food items

-

Sri Lanka’s Cost of Living Committee has decided to impose controlled prices during the festive season on seven essential food items.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce says the controlled prices will be in effect across all super markets in the country as well.

New controlled prices were introduced on rice, big onions, sugar, potatoes, canned fish, dhal and sprats.

The Cost of Living Committee has informed all Sathosa outlets and super markets that the control prices must be in effect until April, 2018.

In addition, the Consumer Affairs Authority has been instructed to take legal action against all traders who sell these food items above the controlled price and complaints can be made against such traders as well.