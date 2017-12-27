Lunch time protests in main postal offices today

The postal trade unions will protest today (27) in five Regional Mail Sorting Centres (RMSC) and 12 divisional post offices during the lunch hour demanding the government to settle the dispute in recruitment procedure in postal service, said the Joint Postal Trade Unions’ Front.

Accordingly, the protest demonstration will be held in Jaffna, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Kandy, Matale, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Gampaha, Galle and Badulla divisional post offices.

Speaking to Ada Derana, Co-convener of the Postal Front H.K. Kariyawasam said due to the 06/2016 circular issued by the Public Administration Ministry, the Postal Department is severely inconvenienced in several aspects including recruitment of its staff .

The dispute in recruitment procedure had impacted in the services provided by the Postal Department causing long delays, Kariyawasam added.

Mr. Kariyawasam said that the postal workers would engage in an island-wide strike if the government fails to address the matter before Thursday (28).