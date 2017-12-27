Special meeting between Election Commission and Party Secretaries today

December 27, 2017   10:49 am

By Manushi Silva

A special discussion will be held between the officials of the Election Commission and secretaries of political parties today (27) on the forthcoming local government polls.

The discussions will mainly focus on the election campaigns and adhering to election laws, Chairman of Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said.

Meanwhile, another meeting will be held between Elections Commission and District Returning Officers on 28th December.

All propaganda activities related to the upcoming Local Government elections should come to an end by the midnight of February 7, the Elections Commission said.

The elections for local government bodies will be held on the 10 February 2018 from 7 am to 4 pm.

 

