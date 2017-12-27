Two Kerala Cannabis traffickers arrested in Kilinochchi

December 27, 2017   11:44 am

By Manushi Silva

Two persons were apprehended by the officers of the Special Task Force (STF) with 10 kg of Kerala cannabis last evening (26) during a raid carried out in Kanagapuram, Kilinochchi.

The arrest was made following a tip-off received by the STF attached to Mullaitivu camp, when the suspects were preparing to transport the stock of Kerala Cannabis from Kilinochchi to Mullaitivu.

The suspects were handed over to Kilinochchi police for legal proceedings.

They will be produced before the Kilinochchi Magistrate today (27).

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Kilinochchi Police.

 

