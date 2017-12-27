CAA imposes maximum retail price on Nadu rice

December 27, 2017   12:28 pm

By Manushi Silva

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has decided to set a maximum retail price on domestic and imported Nadu rice.

The gazette notification pertaining to this decision was released yesterday (26th).

Accordingly, the maximum retail price for one kilogram of Nadu rice was fixed to Rs. 74.

The CAA emphasized that rice must be sold at the controlled price enacted by the government.

The CAA said that no producer, trader or distributor should offer or display for retail sale in bags, packs or in any other form, this variety of rice, in excess of the aforementioned maximum, fixed retail price.

